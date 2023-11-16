Drew Doughty will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Florida Panthers meet at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Looking to bet on Doughty's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Drew Doughty vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Doughty Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Doughty has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 26:15 on the ice per game.

Doughty has scored a goal in three of 14 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Doughty has recorded a point in a game five times this season out of 14 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Doughty has had an assist twice this season in 14 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Doughty's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Doughty going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 48.8%.

Doughty Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 14 Games 2 6 Points 0 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

