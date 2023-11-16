Big West Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:22 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Thursday's college basketball schedule includes one game with Big West teams in play. That matchup? The Cal Poly Mustangs playing the Stanford Cardinal.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big West Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Cal Poly Mustangs at Stanford Cardinal
|10:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 16
|Pac-12 Network
Follow Big West games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.