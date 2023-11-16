Anze Kopitar will be among those in action Thursday when his Los Angeles Kings play the Florida Panthers at Crypto.com Arena. There are prop bets for Kopitar available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Anze Kopitar vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Kopitar has a plus-minus of +7, while averaging 19:58 on the ice per game.

Kopitar has scored a goal in six of 14 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Kopitar has a point in 11 games this season (out of 14), including multiple points three times.

In seven of 14 games this season, Kopitar has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Kopitar's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Kopitar going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 14 Games 2 14 Points 3 7 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

