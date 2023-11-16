Will Andreas Englund Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 16?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Florida Panthers on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Andreas Englund a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Andreas Englund score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Englund stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Englund scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Panthers.
- Englund has no points on the power play.
- Englund's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Englund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|9:43
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:19
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:07
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|12:45
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/31/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|12:22
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|9:47
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:44
|Away
|W 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|9:50
|Home
|W 6-3
|10/21/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:29
|Home
|L 4-2
Kings vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
