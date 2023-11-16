On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings square off with the Florida Panthers. Is Alex Laferriere going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Alex Laferriere score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Laferriere stats and insights

  • Laferriere has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.
  • Laferriere has zero points on the power play.
  • Laferriere's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 43 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Laferriere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:12 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:58 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 12:26 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:29 Away W 3-2
10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:54 Away W 4-1
10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 12:47 Home L 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:20 Away W 5-4
10/24/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:58 Home W 6-3
10/21/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:14 Home L 4-2

Kings vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

