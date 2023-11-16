Adrian Kempe and the Los Angeles Kings will be in action on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. Looking to wager on Kempe's props? Here is some information to help you.

Adrian Kempe vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Kempe Season Stats Insights

Kempe has averaged 19:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +8).

Kempe has a goal in seven games this season through 14 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 11 of 14 games this year, Kempe has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 14 games this year, Kempe has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 64.5% that Kempe goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kempe going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Kempe Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 43 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 14 Games 2 16 Points 2 7 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

