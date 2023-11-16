The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers is slated for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Adrian Kempe score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Adrian Kempe score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Kempe stats and insights

In seven of 14 games this season, Kempe has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kempe averages 4.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 43 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Kempe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:11 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 17:18 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 19:51 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 16:44 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 2 0 2 20:14 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 17:30 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:22 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 18:25 Away W 5-4 10/24/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 21:59 Home W 6-3 10/21/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 4-2

Kings vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

