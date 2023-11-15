Troy Terry and the Anaheim Ducks will face the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Ball Arena. Thinking about a bet on Terry? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Troy Terry vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Terry Season Stats Insights

Terry has averaged 18:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Terry has scored a goal in three of 15 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Terry has a point in seven games this season (out of 15), including multiple points three times.

In seven of 15 games this year, Terry has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Terry's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he goes over.

There is a 37.7% chance of Terry having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Terry Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 3 12 Points 2 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

