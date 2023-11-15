The Los Angeles Lakers, Taurean Prince included, face the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 134-107 win over the Grizzlies, Prince totaled eight points.

Let's break down Prince's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+100)

Over 9.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-161)

Over 2.5 (-161) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+120)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Kings were 25th in the league last year, conceding 118.1 points per contest.

The Kings were the ninth-ranked team in the NBA last year, allowing 42.2 rebounds per contest.

The Kings were the 28th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 26.7.

Looking at three-point defense, the Kings were ranked 18th in the NBA last year, allowing 12.5 makes per contest.

Taurean Prince vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 41 20 3 2 5 1 0

