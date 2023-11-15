When the Anaheim Ducks play the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Sam Carrick score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Sam Carrick score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrick stats and insights

  • Carrick has scored in two of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
  • Carrick has zero points on the power play.
  • Carrick's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have given up 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Carrick recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:30 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:20 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:46 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 11:54 Home W 4-2
11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:13 Home W 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:15 Away W 4-3
10/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 13:54 Away W 7-4
10/26/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:50 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:52 Away W 3-2 OT

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

