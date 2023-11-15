Will Ryan Strome Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 15?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Ryan Strome to score a goal for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Strome stats and insights
- In two of 14 games this season, Strome has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
- Strome has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Strome recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|15:49
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:09
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|15:05
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|3
|1
|2
|15:40
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|2
|0
|2
|17:51
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|18:21
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|17:27
|Home
|L 3-1
Ducks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
