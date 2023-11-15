Will Radko Gudas Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 15?
Will Radko Gudas light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Gudas stats and insights
- In three of 15 games this season, Gudas has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.
- Gudas has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 15.8% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Gudas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|14:57
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|20:18
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:40
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:06
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|17:18
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:36
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|14:05
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
Ducks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
