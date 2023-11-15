Will Pavel Mintyukov Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 15?
Can we expect Pavel Mintyukov finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks take on the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Mintyukov stats and insights
- Mintyukov has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Mintyukov averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.7%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Mintyukov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:59
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:35
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:01
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:29
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|18:37
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|20:01
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|16:55
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|21:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|17:46
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
Ducks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
