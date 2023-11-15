Will Max Jones Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 15?
Should you wager on Max Jones to find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Max Jones score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jones stats and insights
- Jones is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
- Jones has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jones recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:44
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|10:52
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:16
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|9:38
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|11:34
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|7:02
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:07
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:52
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:05
|Home
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.