Should you wager on Max Jones to find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Max Jones score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

Jones is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Jones has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:44 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:52 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:16 Home L 6-3 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:30 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 9:38 Away W 4-3 10/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 11:34 Away W 7-4 10/26/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:02 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:07 Away W 3-2 OT 10/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:52 Home L 3-1 10/19/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:05 Home L 3-2

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

