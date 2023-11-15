Should you wager on Max Jones to find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Max Jones score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jones stats and insights

  • Jones is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
  • Jones has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:44 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:52 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:16 Home L 6-3
11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:30 Home W 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 9:38 Away W 4-3
10/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 11:34 Away W 7-4
10/26/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:02 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:07 Away W 3-2 OT
10/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:52 Home L 3-1
10/19/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:05 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.