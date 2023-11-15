Mason McTavish will be in action when the Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche meet at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Thinking about a bet on McTavish in the Ducks-Avalanche matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Mason McTavish vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

McTavish Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, McTavish has averaged 17:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

In six of 15 games this season, McTavish has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 12 of 15 games this season, McTavish has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

McTavish has had an assist in a game seven times this year over 15 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that McTavish hits the over on his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McTavish has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

McTavish Stats vs. the Avalanche

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are allowing 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 3 16 Points 1 7 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

