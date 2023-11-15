Will Mason McTavish Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 15?
When the Anaheim Ducks play the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Mason McTavish find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
McTavish stats and insights
- McTavish has scored in six of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- He has a 15.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
McTavish recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:18
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|20:30
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|18:14
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|15:36
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:24
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|3
|2
|1
|15:54
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|14:20
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|19:06
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|19:29
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
Ducks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
