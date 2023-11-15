In the upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Leo Carlsson to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlsson stats and insights

In four of 10 games this season, Carlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

On the power play, Carlsson has accumulated two goals and one assist.

Carlsson's shooting percentage is 26.1%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Carlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:04 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 3 3 0 20:44 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 16:17 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:54 Away W 4-3 10/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:09 Away W 7-4 10/26/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:37 Away W 4-3 OT 10/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:33 Away L 2-1 10/19/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:00 Home L 3-2

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

