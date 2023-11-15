Will Leo Carlsson Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 15?
In the upcoming game versus the Colorado Avalanche, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Leo Carlsson to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Carlsson stats and insights
- In four of 10 games this season, Carlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
- On the power play, Carlsson has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- Carlsson's shooting percentage is 26.1%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Carlsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|3
|3
|0
|20:44
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|16:17
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|22:37
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:33
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/19/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|19:00
|Home
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.