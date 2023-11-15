LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face off versus the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

James put up 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists in his previous game, which ended in a 134-107 win against the Grizzlies.

If you'd like to make predictions on James' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-118)

Over 23.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-104)

Over 8.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-125)

Over 6.5 (-125) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+158)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Kings allowed 118.1 points per game last year, 25th in the league.

The Kings were the ninth-ranked team in the league last year, giving up 42.2 boards per contest.

Allowing an average of 26.7 assists last season, the Kings were the 28th-ranked team in the league.

The Kings gave up 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 18th in the league in that category.

LeBron James vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 39 27 15 8 3 0 0

