Wednesday's 10:00 PM ET matchup between the Sacramento Kings (5-4) and the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) at Crypto.com Arena features the Kings' Domantas Sabonis and the Lakers' LeBron James as players to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, NBCS-CA

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers won their most recent game versus the Grizzlies, 134-107, on Tuesday. D'Angelo Russell was their top scorer with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Angelo Russell 24 3 5 0 0 6 Rui Hachimura 23 3 0 0 0 3 Anthony Davis 19 11 5 0 6 0

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis provides the Lakers 25.7 points, 12 boards and 2.7 assists per game. He also averages 1.7 steals and 2.7 blocks (fourth in league).

James contributes with 23 points per game, plus 10.3 boards and 7.3 assists.

Russell averages 14 points, 3.7 boards and 7 assists, making 36.6% of his shots from the field and 23.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Austin Reaves' averages for the season are 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists, making 30% of his shots from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.

The Lakers get 12.7 points, 2 boards and 1 assists per game from Taurean Prince.

