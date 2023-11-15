Player prop bet odds for Domantas Sabonis, Anthony Davis and others are listed when the Sacramento Kings visit the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (tipping at 10:00 PM ET).

Lakers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -115) 12.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +126)

Davis is averaging 25.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.2 higher than Wednesday's prop total.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 12.5).

Davis' assist average -- 2.7 -- is 0.8 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (3.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -192)

The 24.5-point total set for LeBron James on Wednesday is 1.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 10.3 is 1.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (8.5).

James' year-long assist average -- 7.3 per game -- is 0.8 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

James' 1.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: -104) 7.5 (Over: +122)

The 17.7 points Sabonis has scored per game this season is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (17.5).

He has averaged 2.5 more rebounds per game (15.0) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (12.5).

Sabonis has averaged 5.7 assists per game this season, 1.8 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).

Keegan Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -192)

The 14.5-point prop total set for Keegan Murray on Wednesday is 1.5 less than his scoring average on the season (16.0).

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 6.5.

His 3.3 made three-pointers average is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

