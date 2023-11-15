The Sacramento Kings (5-4) bring a three-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5), winners of three straight as well.

Lakers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lakers vs Kings Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.5% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 48.7% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.

Los Angeles has put together a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 48.7% from the field.

The Lakers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 11th.

The Lakers' 113.1 points per game are just 1.3 fewer points than the 114.4 the Kings allow.

When it scores more than 114.4 points, Los Angeles is 4-1.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Lakers are better offensively, scoring 117.2 points per game, compared to 109.7 on the road. They're also better defensively, conceding 108 points per game at home, and 121 away.

Los Angeles is allowing fewer points at home (108 per game) than on the road (121).

At home the Lakers are averaging 27.4 assists per game, 3.7 more than on the road (23.7).

Lakers Injuries