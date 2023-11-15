The Los Angeles Lakers' (6-5) injury report has three players listed heading into their Wednesday, November 15 matchup with the Sacramento Kings (5-4) at Crypto.com Arena. It tips at 10:00 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Tuesday, the Lakers claimed a 134-107 victory over the Grizzlies. D'Angelo Russell's team-high 24 points led the Lakers in the win.

Lakers vs Kings Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 5 1.3 3.3 Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Out Knee Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Heel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Trey Lyles: Out (Calf), Alex Len: Out (Ankle)

Lakers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lakers vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -1.5 233.5

