The Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Sacramento Kings (5-4), winners of three straight as well. The Kings are underdogs by only 1.5 points in the contest, which starts at 10:00 PM ET (on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 233.5.

Lakers vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -1.5 233.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to score more than 233.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

Los Angeles has an average total of 228.2 in its outings this year, 5.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Lakers' ATS record is 4-7-0 this season.

This season, Los Angeles has been favored seven times and won five of those games.

This season, Los Angeles has won five of its seven games when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Lakers vs Kings Additional Info

Lakers vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 4 36.4% 113.1 226.5 115.1 229.5 225.1 Kings 5 55.6% 113.4 226.5 114.4 229.5 228.2

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered two times in five opportunities at home, and it has covered two times in six opportunities on the road.

The Lakers score 113.1 points per game, only 1.3 fewer points than the 114.4 the Kings allow.

Los Angeles has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 4-1 record overall when putting up more than 114.4 points.

Lakers vs. Kings Betting Splits

Lakers and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 4-7 2-5 5-6 Kings 5-4 2-0 5-4

Lakers vs. Kings Point Insights

Lakers Kings 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 3-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 4-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-0 115.1 Points Allowed (PG) 114.4 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 2-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 4-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-2

