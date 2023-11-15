The Los Angeles Lakers (3-2) are welcoming in the Sacramento Kings (2-2) for a matchup of Pacific Division rivals at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. It's the second matchup between the teams this year.

Lakers vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, NBCS-CA

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis posts 25.7 points, 2.7 assists and 12.0 rebounds per game.

LeBron James posts 23.0 points, 10.3 boards and 7.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell averages 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Austin Reaves puts up 9.7 points, 4.0 boards and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Taurean Prince averages 12.7 points, 1.0 assists and 2.0 boards.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis put up 19.1 points, 7.3 assists and 12.3 boards last season.

Harrison Barnes recorded 15.0 points, 1.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Kevin Huerter put up 15.2 points, 3.3 boards and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Malik Monk collected 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 35.9% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per game.

Keegan Murray posted 12.2 points, 4.6 boards and 1.2 assists, shooting 45.3% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made treys per game.

Lakers vs. Kings Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lakers Kings 117.2 Points Avg. 120.7 116.6 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 48.2% Field Goal % 49.4% 34.6% Three Point % 36.9%

