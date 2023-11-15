The Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Sacramento Kings (5-4), who have won three straight as well. The Kings are underdogs by only 1.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10:00 PM ET (on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

Lakers vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 115 - Kings 112

Lakers vs Kings Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 1.5)

Lakers (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-3.2)

Lakers (-3.2) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.4

The Kings have put together a 5-4-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-7-0 mark from the Lakers.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Los Angeles (2-5) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (28.6%) than Sacramento (2-0) does as the underdog (100%).

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 45.5% of the time this season (five out of 11), less often than Sacramento's games have (five out of nine).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Kings are 1-1, while the Lakers are 5-2 as moneyline favorites.

Lakers Performance Insights

So far this year, the Lakers are posting 113.1 points per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 115.1 points per contest (19th-ranked).

Los Angeles ranks 19th in the NBA with 43.6 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 21st with 45.7 rebounds allowed per game.

The Lakers are averaging 25.4 dimes per game, which ranks them 13th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Los Angeles is committing 13.6 turnovers per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 13.2 turnovers per contest (21st-ranked).

While the Lakers rank in the bottom five in the NBA in three-pointers per game with 10 (third-worst), they rank 23rd in the league with a 34% three-point percentage.

