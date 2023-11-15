Two hot squads hit the court when the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) host the Sacramento Kings (5-4) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Lakers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Kings, who have won three straight games.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Kings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Kings Additional Info

Lakers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Lakers have been outscored by two points per game (scoring 113.1 points per game to rank 15th in the league while allowing 115.1 per contest to rank 19th in the NBA) and have a -22 scoring differential overall.

The Kings put up 113.4 points per game (13th in league) while giving up 114.4 per contest (18th in NBA). They have a -9 scoring differential.

These two teams average 226.5 points per game combined, 8.0 less than this game's total.

These two teams give up a combined 229.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than this contest's total.

Los Angeles has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Sacramento is 5-4-0 ATS this year.

Lakers and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1800 +900 - Kings +6600 +2500 -

