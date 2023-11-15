Two streaking teams meet when the Sacramento Kings (5-4) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Kings are 1.5-point favorites and put their three-game win streak on the line against the Lakers, who have won three straight.

Lakers vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 115 - Kings 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 1.5)

Lakers (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-3.2)

Lakers (-3.2) Pick OU: Under (232.5)



Under (232.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.4

The Kings (5-4-0 ATS) have covered the spread 55.6% of the time, 19.2% more often than the Lakers (4-7-0) this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Los Angeles is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 3-4 ATS record Sacramento racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Sacramento does it more often (55.6% of the time) than Los Angeles (45.5%).

The Kings have a .571 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (4-3) this season, higher than the .250 winning percentage for the Lakers as a moneyline underdog (1-3).

Lakers Performance Insights

Offensively the Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the league (113.1 points per game). On defense they are 19th (115.1 points conceded per game).

In 2023-24, Los Angeles is 19th in the league in rebounds (43.6 per game) and 21st in rebounds conceded (45.7).

The Lakers are 13th in the NBA in assists (25.4 per game) in 2023-24.

Los Angeles commits 13.6 turnovers per game and force 13.2 per game, ranking 13th and 21st, respectively, in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the Lakers are third-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10). They are ranked 23rd in 3-point percentage at 34%.

