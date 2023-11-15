Can we anticipate Jakob Silfverberg finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Silfverberg stats and insights

  • Silfverberg has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Silfverberg's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 15 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Silfverberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:00 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:32 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:54 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:55 Home W 4-2
11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:27 Home W 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 12:28 Away W 4-3
10/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:31 Away W 7-4
10/26/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:40 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:09 Away W 3-2 OT

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

