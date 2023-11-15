Will Jackson LaCombe Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 15?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest against the Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jackson LaCombe find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
LaCombe stats and insights
- LaCombe is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.
- LaCombe has zero points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
LaCombe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:14
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:16
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:25
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:21
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|22:30
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:51
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|19:47
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|21:19
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
Ducks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
