The Carolina Hurricanes (9-6) will attempt to prolong a four-game home win streak when they face the Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-1) on Wednesday, November 15 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have a record of 6-4-0. They have scored 27 goals, while their opponents have scored 24. They have gone on the power play 30 times during that span, and have capitalized with seven goals (23.3% of opportunities).

The Flyers have recorded a 4-6-0 record in their past 10 contests. They have totaled 32 goals while giving up 32 in that time. On the power play, 34 opportunities have resulted in three goals (8.8% conversion rate).

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we predict to secure the win in Wednesday's hockey contest.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Hurricanes 4, Flyers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-250)

Hurricanes (-250) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flyers (+1.5)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have gone 4-0-4 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall record of 9-6.

Carolina is 4-1-0 (eight points) in its five games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Hurricanes registered only one goal, they lost.

Carolina has lost the only game this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Hurricanes are 9-3-0 in the 12 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 18 points).

In the nine games when Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 12 points after finishing 6-3-0.

When it has outshot opponents, Carolina is 8-3-0 (16 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 1-2-0 (two points).

Flyers Splits and Trends

The Flyers have a 7-7-1 record this season and are -1-1 in matchups that have needed overtime.

This season the Flyers scored only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Philadelphia has two points (1-4-0) in five games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Flyers have earned 13 points in their eight games with more than two goals scored.

In the two games when Philadelphia has recorded a single power-play goal, it lost both times.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Philadelphia is 4-3-1 (nine points).

The Flyers have been outshot by opponents seven times this season, and earned six points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.2 18th 17th 3.27 Goals Allowed 3.07 12th 2nd 34.3 Shots 31.8 12th 1st 26.1 Shots Allowed 27.5 3rd 9th 25.45% Power Play % 7.69% 30th 17th 78.18% Penalty Kill % 79.17% 15th

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

