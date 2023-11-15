The Anaheim Ducks, including Frank Vatrano, will be in action Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. If you're considering a bet on Vatrano against the Avalanche, we have plenty of info to help.

Frank Vatrano vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

Vatrano has averaged 18:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Vatrano has a goal in six games this year out of 15 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In nine of 15 games this year, Vatrano has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Vatrano has an assist in four of 15 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 50% that Vatrano hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Vatrano has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have given up 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 3 16 Points 5 11 Goals 5 5 Assists 0

