The Colorado Avalanche host the Anaheim Ducks at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Mikko Rantanen, Frank Vatrano and others in this outing.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ducks vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)

Vatrano's 16 points are important for Anaheim. He has recorded 11 goals and five assists in 15 games.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 14 0 1 1 4 vs. Sharks Nov. 12 2 1 3 5 vs. Flyers Nov. 10 0 0 0 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 5 0 2 2 3

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Mason McTavish has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with seven goals and nine assists.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 vs. Sharks Nov. 12 1 0 1 4 vs. Flyers Nov. 10 0 1 1 6 vs. Penguins Nov. 7 0 0 0 4 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 5 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

One of Colorado's most productive offensive players this season is Rantanen, who has 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) and plays an average of 21:19 per game.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 2 vs. Blues Nov. 11 1 0 1 4 vs. Kraken Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Devils Nov. 7 2 1 3 5 at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 4

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Cale Makar is another of Colorado's most productive contributors through 14 games, with four goals and 14 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Nov. 13 1 1 2 3 vs. Blues Nov. 11 0 1 1 5 vs. Kraken Nov. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Devils Nov. 7 0 3 3 2 at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 3

