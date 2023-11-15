The Anaheim Ducks (9-6), winners of five road games in a row, visit the Colorado Avalanche (9-5) at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-300) Ducks (+240) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks Betting Insights

This season the Ducks have won seven of the 13 games, or 53.8%, in which they've been an underdog.

Anaheim is 2-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +240 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 29.4% chance of victory for the Ducks.

Anaheim has played six games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

Ducks vs Avalanche Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 47 (18th) Goals 47 (18th) 44 (12th) Goals Allowed 43 (10th) 10 (19th) Power Play Goals 11 (14th) 8 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (23rd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Ducks Advanced Stats

The Ducks went 7-3-0 over its past 10 games, including a 7-3-0 ledger versus the spread during that span.

Five of Anaheim's last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Ducks total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents averaged 0.9 more goals than their season game score average of 8.5 goals.

The Ducks have scored 47 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in the league.

The Ducks' 43 total goals conceded (2.9 per game) are the 10th-fewest in the NHL.

They have a +4 goal differential, which ranks 13th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.