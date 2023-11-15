Ducks vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:46 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Anaheim Ducks (9-6), winners of five road games in a row, visit the Colorado Avalanche (9-5) at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD.
Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-300)
|Ducks (+240)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Ducks Betting Insights
- This season the Ducks have won seven of the 13 games, or 53.8%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Anaheim is 2-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +240 or more on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 29.4% chance of victory for the Ducks.
- Anaheim has played six games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.
Ducks vs Avalanche Additional Info
Ducks vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|47 (18th)
|Goals
|47 (18th)
|44 (12th)
|Goals Allowed
|43 (10th)
|10 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (14th)
|8 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (23rd)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- The Ducks went 7-3-0 over its past 10 games, including a 7-3-0 ledger versus the spread during that span.
- Five of Anaheim's last 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Ducks total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents averaged 0.9 more goals than their season game score average of 8.5 goals.
- The Ducks have scored 47 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in the league.
- The Ducks' 43 total goals conceded (2.9 per game) are the 10th-fewest in the NHL.
- They have a +4 goal differential, which ranks 13th in the league.
