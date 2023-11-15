The Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon and the Anaheim Ducks' Mason McTavish will be two of the best players to watch when these squads play on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Information

Ducks Players to Watch

Frank Vatrano is a top offensive contributor for his club with 16 points (1.1 per game), as he has recorded 11 goals and five assists in 15 games (playing 18:34 per game).

McTavish has made a major impact for Anaheim this season with 16 points (seven goals and nine assists).

This season, Anaheim's Ryan Strome has 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) this season.

In the crease, Lukas Dostal has a record of 5-2-0 in seven games this season, conceding 21 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 213 saves and a .910 save percentage, 26th in the league.

Avalanche Players to Watch

Mikko Rantanen is one of Colorado's top contributors with 21 points. He has scored 10 goals and picked up 11 assists this season.

MacKinnon has six goals and 12 assists, equaling 18 points (1.3 per game).

Cale Makar's 18 points this season are via four goals and 14 assists.

In four games, Ivan Prosvetov's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded seven goals (2.9 goals against average) and has recorded 62 saves.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 11th 3.36 Goals Scored 3.13 20th 14th 3.14 Goals Allowed 2.87 11th 4th 34 Shots 29.2 23rd 7th 28.4 Shots Allowed 32.3 23rd 20th 18.18% Power Play % 21.15% 15th 8th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 80.88% 13th

