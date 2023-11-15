Ducks vs. Avalanche November 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon and the Anaheim Ducks' Mason McTavish will be two of the best players to watch when these squads play on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena.
Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-300)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,ALT,BSSC,BSSD
Ducks Players to Watch
- Frank Vatrano is a top offensive contributor for his club with 16 points (1.1 per game), as he has recorded 11 goals and five assists in 15 games (playing 18:34 per game).
- McTavish has made a major impact for Anaheim this season with 16 points (seven goals and nine assists).
- This season, Anaheim's Ryan Strome has 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) this season.
- In the crease, Lukas Dostal has a record of 5-2-0 in seven games this season, conceding 21 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 213 saves and a .910 save percentage, 26th in the league.
Avalanche Players to Watch
- Mikko Rantanen is one of Colorado's top contributors with 21 points. He has scored 10 goals and picked up 11 assists this season.
- MacKinnon has six goals and 12 assists, equaling 18 points (1.3 per game).
- Cale Makar's 18 points this season are via four goals and 14 assists.
- In four games, Ivan Prosvetov's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded seven goals (2.9 goals against average) and has recorded 62 saves.
Ducks vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|11th
|3.36
|Goals Scored
|3.13
|20th
|14th
|3.14
|Goals Allowed
|2.87
|11th
|4th
|34
|Shots
|29.2
|23rd
|7th
|28.4
|Shots Allowed
|32.3
|23rd
|20th
|18.18%
|Power Play %
|21.15%
|15th
|8th
|85.71%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.88%
|13th
