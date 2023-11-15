Wednesday's NHL offering includes an outing between the heavily favored Colorado Avalanche (9-5, -300 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Anaheim Ducks (9-6, +240 moneyline odds) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ducks vs. Avalanche Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Avalanche Betting Trends

Colorado and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in seven of 14 games this season.

The Avalanche have been victorious in nine of their 14 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (64.3%).

The Ducks have secured an upset victory in seven, or 53.8%, of the 13 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Colorado has been a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in just two games this season, and won both.

Anaheim is 2-1 when it is the underdog by +240 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 6-3-1 6.3 3.30 3.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.30 3.90 8 19.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 7-3 5-5-0 6.4 3.40 2.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.40 2.60 10 27.8% Record as ML Favorite 5-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 6-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.