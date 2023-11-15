Having won five straight away from home, the Anaheim Ducks play at the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Follow the action on ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD as the Avalanche attempt to take down the Ducks.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ducks vs Avalanche Additional Info

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 43 total goals (2.9 per game), 10th in the league.

With 47 goals (3.1 per game), the Ducks have the league's 18th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Ducks have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Defensively, the Ducks have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Frank Vatrano 15 11 5 16 1 7 33.3% Mason McTavish 15 7 9 16 7 3 57.2% Ryan Strome 14 2 12 14 8 8 36% Troy Terry 15 5 7 12 11 8 0% Pavel Mintyukov 15 1 9 10 4 3 -

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are allowing 44 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in NHL action.

The Avalanche's 47 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 18th in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 39 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players