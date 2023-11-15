Here's a look at the injury report for the Anaheim Ducks (9-6), which currently has five players listed on it, as the Ducks ready for their matchup against the Colorado Avalanche (9-5) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, November 15 at 9:00 PM ET.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Chase De Leo C Out Knee Brock McGinn LW Out Lower Body Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles Jean-Luc Foudy C Out Lower Body Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin Andrew Cogliano C Questionable Undisclosed Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed

Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Ducks Season Insights

With 47 goals (3.1 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 17th-ranked offense.

Anaheim's total of 43 goals conceded (2.9 per game) ranks 11th in the league.

Their +4 goal differential is 12th in the league.

Avalanche Season Insights

The Avalanche's 47 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 17th in the league.

Their +3 goal differential ranks 15th in the league.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-300) Ducks (+240) 6.5

