Here's a look at the injury report for the Anaheim Ducks (9-6), which currently has five players listed on it, as the Ducks ready for their matchup against the Colorado Avalanche (9-5) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, November 15 at 9:00 PM ET.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles
Chase De Leo C Out Knee
Brock McGinn LW Out Lower Body
Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body
Trevor Zegras C Out Lower Body

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee
Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles
Jean-Luc Foudy C Out Lower Body
Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin
Andrew Cogliano C Questionable Undisclosed
Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed

Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Arena: Ball Arena

Ducks Season Insights

  • With 47 goals (3.1 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 17th-ranked offense.
  • Anaheim's total of 43 goals conceded (2.9 per game) ranks 11th in the league.
  • Their +4 goal differential is 12th in the league.

Avalanche Season Insights

  • The Avalanche's 47 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 17th in the league.
  • Their +3 goal differential ranks 15th in the league.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Avalanche (-300) Ducks (+240) 6.5

