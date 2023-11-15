The Los Angeles Lakers, with D'Angelo Russell, match up versus the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Russell totaled 24 points and five assists in his last game, which ended in a 134-107 win against the Grizzlies.

We're going to examine Russell's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-110)

Over 15.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-145)

Over 2.5 (-145) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-130)

Over 6.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+138)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 118.1 points per game last year made the Kings the 25th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Kings were the ninth-ranked team in the league last season, giving up 42.2 rebounds per game.

The Kings were the 28th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 26.7.

The Kings conceded 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last year, 18th in the NBA in that category.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 41 17 3 9 1 0 0

