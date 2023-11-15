Cameron Reddish and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be hitting the court versus the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Reddish, in his last appearance, had 10 points in a 134-107 win over the Grizzlies.

If you'd like to make predictions on Reddish's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Cameron Reddish Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-114)

Over 9.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-152)

Over 2.5 (-152) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+104)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Kings were 25th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 118.1 points per contest.

Allowing 42.2 rebounds per contest last year, the Kings were ninth in the league in that category.

The Kings were the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 26.7.

The Kings were the 18th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.

Cameron Reddish vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 5 0 1 0 0 0 0

