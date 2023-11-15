The Anaheim Ducks, including Cam Fowler, will be in action Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Colorado Avalanche. Does a wager on Fowler intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Cam Fowler vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

Fowler has averaged 24:11 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In two of 15 games this year, Fowler has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In seven of 15 games this season, Fowler has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In six of 15 games this year, Fowler has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Fowler has an implied probability of 44.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Fowler has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fowler Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are conceding 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 15 Games 3 9 Points 3 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 3

