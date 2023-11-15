The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is set for Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Cam Fowler find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Cam Fowler score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Fowler stats and insights

  • Fowler has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
  • He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Fowler averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Avalanche are conceding 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.0 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Fowler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Predators 1 1 0 23:59 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:10 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:17 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:53 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 21:34 Home W 4-2
11/1/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 27:39 Home W 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 25:03 Away W 4-3
10/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 21:18 Away W 7-4
10/26/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 28:51 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 26:10 Away W 3-2 OT

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

