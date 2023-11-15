When the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Brett Leason score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Leason stats and insights

  • In two of 15 games this season, Leason has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
  • Leason has no points on the power play.
  • Leason averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Leason recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:27 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:17 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:18 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:45 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:58 Home W 4-2
11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:03 Home W 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:32 Away W 4-3
10/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 13:46 Away W 7-4
10/26/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:04 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 10:50 Away W 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.