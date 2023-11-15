When the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Brett Leason score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Brett Leason score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Leason stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Leason has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Leason has no points on the power play.

Leason averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Leason recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:27 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:17 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:18 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:45 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:58 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:03 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:32 Away W 4-3 10/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 13:46 Away W 7-4 10/26/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:04 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 10:50 Away W 3-2 OT

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

