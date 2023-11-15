Wednesday's college basketball schedule includes three games featuring Big West teams on the court. Among those contests is the UCSB Gauchos playing the Idaho State Bengals.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big West Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV UC Riverside Highlanders at Boise State Broncos 8:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 - Long Beach State Beach at Cal Baptist Lancers 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UCSB Gauchos at Idaho State Bengals 9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Big West games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!