Big West Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:22 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's college basketball schedule includes three games featuring Big West teams on the court. Among those contests is the UCSB Gauchos playing the Idaho State Bengals.
Big West Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|UC Riverside Highlanders at Boise State Broncos
|8:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|-
|Long Beach State Beach at Cal Baptist Lancers
|9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UCSB Gauchos at Idaho State Bengals
|9:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
