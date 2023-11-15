Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 15?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Benoit-Olivier Groulx a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Groulx stats and insights
- Groulx is yet to score through nine games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.
- Groulx has no points on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Groulx recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|12:17
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|11:35
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:52
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/19/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:19
|Home
|L 3-2
|10/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|W 6-3
|10/14/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|L 4-1
Ducks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
