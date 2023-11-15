For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Benoit-Olivier Groulx a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Benoit-Olivier Groulx score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Groulx is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Avalanche.

Groulx has no points on the power play.

The Avalanche are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 3-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:10 Home W 4-1 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:17 Away W 3-2 OT 10/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:35 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:52 Away L 2-1 10/19/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 3-2 10/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 6-3 10/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 4-1

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

