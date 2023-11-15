The Anaheim Ducks (9-6) carry a five-game road winning streak into a matchup with the Colorado Avalanche (9-5) on Wednesday, November 15 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Ducks have a 7-3-0 record in their past 10 games. They have scored 34 total goals (10 power-play goals on 36 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 27.8%) while conceding 26 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we predict will bring home the victory in Wednesday's action on the ice.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final tally of Avalanche 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-300)

Avalanche (-300) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have posted a record of 3-0-3 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 9-6.

In the seven games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 10 points.

This season the Ducks recorded just one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Ducks have scored more than two goals in 10 games, earning 18 points from those contests.

This season, Anaheim has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in three games has a record of 2-1-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 2-4-0 (four points).

The Ducks' opponents have had more shots in nine games. The Ducks finished 7-2-0 in those matchups (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 11th 3.36 Goals Scored 3.13 20th 14th 3.14 Goals Allowed 2.87 11th 4th 34 Shots 29.2 23rd 7th 28.4 Shots Allowed 32.3 23rd 20th 18.18% Power Play % 21.15% 15th 8th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 80.88% 13th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.