Anthony Davis plus his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face the Sacramento Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Davis, in his last time out, had 19 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and six blocks in a 134-107 win over the Grizzlies.

Below we will dive into Davis' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-106)

Over 25.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-122)

Over 12.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+124)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Kings allowed 118.1 points per game last season, 25th in the league.

Conceding 42.2 rebounds per game last year, the Kings were ninth in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Kings conceded 26.7 per game last season, ranking them 28th in the league.

The Kings gave up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last season, 18th in the league in that category.

Anthony Davis vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 42 30 16 2 1 3 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.