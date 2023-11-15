Alex Killorn and the Anaheim Ducks will face the Colorado Avalanche at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Prop bets for Killorn are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Alex Killorn vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Killorn Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Killorn has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 17:06 on the ice per game.

Killorn has yet to score a goal through five games this season.

In one of five games this season, Killorn has recorded a point, and he had multiple points in that game.

Killorn has registered an assist once this season, and had multiple assists in that game (through five games played).

Killorn has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Killorn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Killorn Stats vs. the Avalanche

On defense, the Avalanche are giving up 44 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 5 Games 2 2 Points 3 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 3

