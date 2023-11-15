Will Alex Killorn light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Killorn stats and insights

Killorn is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.

Killorn has picked up one assist on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

