Will Alex Killorn Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 15?
Will Alex Killorn light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks square off against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Alex Killorn score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Killorn stats and insights
- Killorn is yet to score through five games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Avalanche.
- Killorn has picked up one assist on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 44 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 15 hits and 13.5 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
