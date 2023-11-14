The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game versus the Nashville Predators is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Urho Vaakanainen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Urho Vaakanainen score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Vaakanainen stats and insights

  • Vaakanainen is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
  • Vaakanainen has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators have given up 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Vaakanainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:23 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:03 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 4-2
11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:28 Home W 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:06 Away W 4-3
10/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:08 Away W 7-4
10/26/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 13:15 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:06 Away W 3-2 OT
10/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:11 Home L 3-1

Ducks vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

