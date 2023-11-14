Can we expect Troy Terry finding the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Troy Terry score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Terry stats and insights

Terry has scored in three of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

On the power play, Terry has accumulated two goals and one assist.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 11.9% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.4 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Terry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:04 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 4 3 1 20:01 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:47 Away W 4-3 10/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:12 Away W 7-4 10/26/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:11 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:30 Away W 3-2 OT 10/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-1

Ducks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

